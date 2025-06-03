15 first-team Chelsea stars named in clear-out, with Club World Cup on horizon: report

Chelsea are preparing to get rid of over a dozen players upon their return to the Champions League.

The Blues are back in Europe's elite competition having finished fourth last term, capping off a successful season with a Conference League triumph in Poland and becoming the first club to win UEFA's three current competitions.

But with Chelsea looking ahead to the Club World Cup in the United States later this month, business is beginning for the Blues, as they look to revamp their huge squad.

Chelsea's exit list named ahead of massive summer

Jadon Sancho's time at Chelsea looks to be coming to an end (Image credit: Getty Images)

A report from the Guardian has detailed the current state of Chelsea's squad ahead of a possible £50 million move for Borussia Dortmund starlet Jamie Gittens.

The English winger would be a direct replacement for fellow BVB alumnus Jadon Sancho, who the West Londoners don't want to keep beyond this season following a loan spell from Manchester United – while fellow attackers Raheem Sterling and Joao Felix, who both went on loan last season, are expected to leave.

Sterling endured a tough loan spell at Arsenal (Image credit: Getty Images)

The report also names Noni Madueke as a star that the Blues are willing to listen to offers for, after manager Enzo Maresca claimed in December that the winger could “do much more” to earn a place in his side – while Christopher Nkunku could leave, too, after spending the season on the fringes of the squad.

With Chelsea's midfield one of the more stable aspects of the team this season, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall has been named as another to leave, having failed to displace either Enzo Fernandez or Moises Caicedo after winning FourFourTwo's award for the Best Player in the EFL in 2023/24 under Maresca.

The former Leicester City star could be followed out the club by fellow no.8s, Carney Chukwuemeka and Lesley Ugochukwu, who spent last season on loan at Dortmund and Southampton, respectively.

Maresca's backline, meanwhile, could well see the biggest changes with Chelsea prepared to let two goalkeepers leave in Robert Sanchez and Djordje Petrovic, along with a handful of defenders, including the injury-prone Wesley Fofana.

Wesley Fofana has struggled with injuries this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Renato Veiga, Ben Chilwell and Axel Disasi – who spent the season half of last season out on loan at Juventus, Crystal Palace and Aston Villa – are expected to exit, while Trevoh Chalobah is the final name mentioned, having been recalled from Palace.

FourFourTwo understands that Chelsea are primarily still in the market for new attackers and would like to bring in a new leader in defence, with Dean Huijsen eyed prior to his Real Madrid move.