Tevez wants domestic form replicated in Europe

The Argentina striker netted his ninth Serie A goal of the season in the champions' 3-0 win at Lazio on Saturday, scoring the second to sandwich a double from Paul Pogba.

Juve's triumph in Rome was their third straight league win and followed the hugely impressive 7-0 demolition of Parma before the international break.

However, yet again the Turin side have been inconsistent in Europe and their hopes of reaching the Champions League knockout stages remain in the balance, with the club sitting third in Group A with two matches remaining.

Three points in Sweden would leave them in a strong position ahead of their final group-stage match with Spanish champions Atletico Madrid, and Tevez is eager to maintain the winning feeling.

"[If we] play like we did against Parma and Lazio it's difficult to see us being beaten [by Malmo]," he told Sky Sport Italia.

"There's no harm in dreaming [that we can go far in the Champions League]. Let's face Malmo and then we'll see."

Pogba echoed the sentiments of his team-mate, but stated that Juve must show the same attitude that they did in the Stadio Olimpico.

"We've got a great team and can get out of our Champions League group," he added. "But we must be focused from start to finish and play as we did [against Lazio]."