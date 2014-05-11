Thai Premier League Wrap: Chonburi close gap
Chonburi took advantage of the top three dropping points by winning on Sunday to close the gap at the summit of the Thai Premier League.
BEC Tero Sasana, Muang Thong United and Army United all drew on Saturday, with Chonburi climbing to third - just one point off top spot - after beating Air Force Central 2-0 the following day.
At the other end of the table, Sisaket claimed just their fourth win of the league campaign, beating fellow strugglers Samut Songkhram 2-1 to climb out of the relegation zone.
Leaders BEC were held 1-1 at home by TOT, with Noppol Pol-udom's stoppage-time strike for the visitors cancelling out George Welcome's first-half opener.
Muang Thong earned a credible 0-0 draw at defending champions Buriram United, who continue to sit in the relatively unfamiliar surroundings of mid-table.
And those two results paved the way for Chonburi, who were indebted to efforts from Anderson dos Santos and Korrakot Wiriyaudomsiri in a 2-0 victory.
Also on Sunday, Sisaket scored in either half through Sarayuth Chaikamdee's penalty and a Gorka Unda strike to move up to 14th, and Singhtarua came from two goals down to draw 2-2 at 10-man Songkhla United.
Lowly Police United were the only team to win on Saturday - 1-0 at Ratchaburi - with PTT Rayong held 1-1 by Bangkok United, and Army United taking a 1-1 draw from their trip to Suphanburi.
The final two matches of the weekend saw Chiangrai United beat Osotspa 2-0, while Bangkok Glass came from behind to beat Chainat Hornbill 4-1.
