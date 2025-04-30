Who will be promoted into the Women's Super League next season?
Promotion into the English top-flight has been hotly contested this season
The Women's Championship season has one round left to play but the promotion race is still very much in the balance.
Throughout the season the top of the table battle has been a close encounter. But now it is down to two clubs and it will all come down to the final day.
But who could be promoted? FourFourTwo has all the information you need to know.
Women's Super League promotion: Who will play top-flight football next season?
The two clubs in the mix are London City Lionesses and Birmingham City.
The Lionesses are currently top of the table on 42 points, while Birmingham are on 40.
Of course both clubs will be targeting a win this weekend.
But what makes the permutations easier for fans to follow and makes the race even tastier is they will play each other on the final day.
Whoever wins the game will win promotion. If the game ends in a draw the Lionesses will be promoted.
It's a thrilling way to end the Championship season and it was set up as both clubs drew their penultimate games of the season. In FourFourTwo's view London City Lionesses will win promotion.
For Birmingham City, if they need any added motivation then their defender Louise Quinn has given them it.
The Republic of Ireland international has announced she will retire at the end of the season.
She has not played since October because of a hip injury but they will want to send the legend of the game off with a trophy.
