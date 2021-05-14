Tommy Wright knew Hamilton clash would be decisive for Kilmarnock

Kilmarnock boss Tommy Wright always felt they would need to beat Hamilton on the final day of the Scottish Premiership campaign.

Killie need to win away against Accies and hope Ross County lose at Motherwell to avoid a relegation play-off.

Accies would need to beat Killie by nine goals to secure a miraculous escape from the drop.

Wright told Killie TV: “Ross County know they only need a point, but it doesn’t alter the fact that I always felt we had to go to Hamilton and win.

“Also, it doesn’t alter the fact that we are relying on Motherwell to get a result.

“If Motherwell win and we win, we know we are safe.”

Dundee appear to be waiting in the play-off after a 3-0 first-leg win over Raith Rovers in the semi-final, but Wright will not be panicking if results go against them on Sunday.

“We will be ready for the play-offs if that’s the case and we will go into those games, I feel, as a real attacking threat,” he said. “We just need to do a little better defensively.”