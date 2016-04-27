Torres: Nothing would compare to winning a title with Atleti

Fernando Torres says no other achievement in his footballing career would compare to winning the Champions League title with Atletico Madrid.

Torres has won the Champions League, FA Cup and Europa League with Chelsea, as well as the Euro 2008, World Cup 2010 and Euro 2012 titles with Spain.

However, the Atleti youth graduate has only lifted the 2001-02 Segunda Division with his boyhood club.

Now, with their semi-final first leg against Bayern Munich coming up, Torres is out to etch himself into the history books at the La Liga outfit.

"We want to write a new chapter in the club's history," the Spaniard said. "We can do that now. We have a fantastic opportunity - a huge game against one of the favourites. Now we have in front of us a huge game.

"There is no better way to celebrate the club's 113-year birthday than to play a game like this. We are here to write that new chapter. I hope that within a few weeks we can say we have taken one more step.

He added: "I feel very fortunate to have played in great teams, have had unbelievable nights and trophies with Spain. But for me personally, nothing could compare to doing it with Atleti.

"Being united we know we can lift the fans, make them believe, and [Wednesday] will be another chance to show them the correct way to win."

Atleti are also still in the hunt for the La Liga title, level on points with leaders Barcelona with three games left to play.