Torres 'out of this world' - Simeone

Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone says Fernando Torres has been "out of this world" since his arrival from Milan in December.

Torres, who previously played for the club from 2001 to 2007, returned to Vicente Calderon on loan until the end of next season as part of an exchange deal involving Alessio Cerci.

The Spain international has managed just five goals in 23 appearances in all competitions, but Simeone is delighted with the impact he has made.

"He was important in the Elche match [3-0 win last weekend] even though he didn't score," said Simeone. "He was willing, competitive, and he came close to scoring.

"The other day [in a 1-0 victory at Villarreal on Wednesday] he buried the first chance he got expertly. That's what we need from him: goals, movement, hard work, speed.

"Since he arrived, in training and the way he has settled into the squad, he's been out of this world.

"The important thing is on the pitch and he is giving us what we have asked of him."