Tottenham and Arsenal are title favourites - Ranieri

Claudio Ranieri believes Arsenal and Tottenham are favourites to win the Premier League despite his Leicester City side sitting two points clear at the top of the table.

Leicester required a late Leonardo Ulloa goal to see off Norwich City 1-0 on Saturday - a result that put the Foxes five points clear before that advantage was trimmed back following Tottenham's 2-1 defeat of Swansea City on Sunday.

Arsenal, beaten 3-2 by Manchester United as Spurs overcame the Welsh side, are third, five points adrift of top spot.

Although Leicester are in the box seat, Ranieri has played down his side's chances of lifting the trophy in May.

"I think Tottenham and Arsenal are the favourites," he told reporters ahead of the home game with West Brom on Tuesday. "Arsenal have the players who can do everything, they can win every match."

Ranieri also highlighted the importance of every member of the Leicester squad contributing over the final games of the season.

"It's important for players like Ulloa to come on and have an impact, but not just him, everyone is very involved," the Italian added.

"I don’t just speak about the first XI, I speak about everyone, and they all must understand our philosophy.

"It was very good to have Jeff Schlupp back. He has a very powerful left foot, is very strong and can help us."