Tottenham close to sealing deal for Richarlison from Everton

Tottenham are close to completing the capture of Richarlison after agreeing a deal with Everton late on Wednesday night, the PA news agency understands.

The Brazil forward will now undergo a medical overseas, as Spurs bid to wrap up a transfer that could top £50million.

Richarlison is now in line to follow Fraser Forster, Ivan Perisic and Yves Bissouma as Tottenham’s fourth summer signing.

Spurs are understood to have fended off competition from both Arsenal and Chelsea to recruit Richarlison.

Tottenham are said to have been seeking a forward who can play right across the frontline for some time, with the north Londoners confident the 25-year-old Richarlison fits that bill.

Richarlison notched 53 goals in 152 games in four years at Everton, joining the Toffees in 2018 after a year at Watford.

Tottenham have already heavily backed Antonio Conte in this summer window after adding Rodrigo Bentancur and Dejan Kulusevski in January.

