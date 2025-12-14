Liverpool's 'clear the air' gesture to Mo Salah offers Arne Slot peaceful way out of delicate situation

Mo Salah was benched upon his return to the Liverpool squad but tensions appear to have eased

It was earlier than expected that Mo Salah returned to the pitch for Liverpool, introduced as a substitute for the injured Joe Gomez midway through the first half against Brighton, which marked the fifth game in a row that the No.11 hadn’t started.

It meant Salah playing in his typical right forward role, seemingly within a 4-3-3 system. However, Liverpool were often, especially defensively, more 4-4-1-1, with Alexis Mac Allister actually the most advanced behind forward and double goalscorer Hugo Ekitike.

With Florian Wirtz given license to drift inside from the left when Arne Slot’s side were in possession, Liverpool looked a lot more fluid, pressed well and counter-pressed better than most of the season so far.

Mo Salah's return to the squad helps Liverpool clear the air

Liverpool heroes Mo Salah and Andy Robertson (Image credit: Getty Images)

It was perhaps no surprise, given that the early goal after just 46 seconds meant a confidence boost, but given the Reds’ brittle confidence, it was vital they remained ahead and didn’t concede and thus allow heads to drop.

For Salah, defending within a deeper role than usual, it meant the Egyptian was under the microscope. Statistically, his six defensive contributions were above that of the hard-working Dominik Szoboszlai and Salah’s highest since the opening day victory over Bournemouth.

Work-rate was certainly not lacking for the player who, with his assist for Ekitike’s second goal, became the Premier League record holder for most goal contributions for a single club, overtaking Wayne Rooney.

Nor was selfishness, something Salah has also been accused of during this recent saga. At least twice he opted to play a pass when usually you’d expect the Reds’ third-highest goalscorer of all-time to take the shot himself.

All eyes were on Salah during the match, but so too at full time. The Egyptian took the time to applaud all four sides of Anfield, but it did not exactly appear like a long goodbye. A farewell, for now, it was, as he departs for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), but it didn’t seem like an emotional send-off that some may have pondered.

As for the response in the stands, there were chants for both Salah and Slot. Fans don’t want to pick sides and there are no real winners from the post-Elland Road fallout. Fans just want Liverpool to win football matches and for their record goalscorer not to take his grievances public.

Most will have understood Salah’s frustrations, effectively being annoyed at not being able to help the team during a very difficult and disappointing extended run of dire form. Hopefully Salah now understands why his words, particularly the manner in which they were delivered, were not well received.

Mo Salah could feature alongside Hugo Ekitike in the New Year (Image credit: Getty Images)

The end of the Salah vs. Slot saga?

Speaking post-match, Slot appeared to, although not completely unequivocal in its delivery, draw a line and move forward from the off-field drama that has dominated the past week. “There is no issue to resolve, for me he is now the same as any other player,” said Slot.

Asked if he hopes Salah will return for Liverpool after Egypt’s involvement at AFCON, the Dutchman replied: “Yes. He’s a Liverpool player and when he’s there, I like to use him when we need him.”

However, there was more than a hint that Salah’s place isn’t guaranteed. It may require Salah himself to readjust his place within the squad.

Arne Slot has presided over two Liverpool wins in the space of a week (Image credit: Getty Images)

Virgil van Dijk added: “I hope that he stays because he is one of my leaders and still very important for the football club. But there's more parties to this situation.”

As the game progressed and later in the second half, Liverpool looked more like a 4-4-2 shape, with Salah as one of the two centre forwards.

It’s here where you might find a solution to how or where Salah fits into a side containing Ekitike, Alexander Isak and Wirtz.

Mo Salah has shown he can perhaps play another role at Liverpool

Is this how Liverpool could line up once Salah returns from AFCON? (Image credit: FotMob)

Wirtz was vastly improved playing in his more natural role from the left, actually making statistically more defensive contributions than any other player. That should be where he occupies going forward.

Slot could then opt for the two up front system more often, rotating between Salah, Ekitike and Isak whereby one of the three is sub and the other two start. Given the packed schedule, each would get enough time to keep them happy and still create competition for places.

There’s no reason why Salah can’t play as one of the two centre forwards, especially if Slot wishes to play either 4-4-2 or a diamond midfield more often, as he has recently, to add stability back to the team.