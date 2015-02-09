Toure basks in Ivory Coast's AFCON glory

Appearing at their third final in the past nine years, Ivory Coast overcame Ghana 9-8 in a remarkable penalty shootout following 120 goalless minutes.

Goalkeeper Boubacar Barry was his country's unlikely hero, saving two spot kicks and netting the decisive penalty having only started the game due to a thigh injury sustained by Sylvain Gbohouo.

Toure looked on as new Manchester City team-mate Wilfried Bony and Junior Tallo missed his side's first two penalties, with a repeat of their final shootout loss to Zambia three years ago appearing to be on the cards.

But the midfielder scored Ivory Coast’s fifth penalty to herald the prolonged bout of sudden-death kicks that ended in glory for coach Herve Renard - who masterminded Zambia's surprise triumph at his present employers' expense - and his players.

"When you win with your club it's quite amazing but with your country it's unbelievable," Toure told reporters.

"I've been waiting I don't know how many years to lift this trophy – as captain it is something special. The luck came to our side today. I'm delighted and very happy."

"I've failed twice in final and it was hard to take. Today is fantastic. It was a great stress because of the penalties.

"In 2012 against the coach my brother [Kolo Toure] missed but today the penalties were something I hate.

"I must congratulate Copa [Barry]. He showed us the true example of solidarity."

Toure also reserved special praise for Renard - the first coach to lift the Africa Cup of Nations with two different countries.

"The manager has been brilliant for us," he added.

"Without the manager we would have won nothing. He knows very well football in Africa.

"He made things difficult for me. He told me if I didn't run he'd kick me out. He's fantastic."