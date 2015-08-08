TP Mazembe 1 Smouha 0: Assale moves hosts closer to last four

A sublime second-half volley from Roger Assale moved TP Mazembe closer to the CAF Champions League semi-finals on Saturday as they beat Smouha 1-0.

The Ivorian forward was given time and space inside the Smouha penalty area early in the second half to execute a precise volley, his effort nestling in the bottom-right corner of Mahdi Soliman's goal.

Assale's third strike of this season's competition proved enough for the four-time winners to move three points clear at the top of Group A, and on course for a second-successive last-four appearance.