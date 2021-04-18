TTM beat Sundowns on penalties to progress to Nedbank Cup final

Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila beat Mamelodi Sundowns on penalties after a goalless draw to seal a spot in the Nedbank Cup final where they will face Chippa United.

The Sundowns backroom staff handed Lesedi Kapinga got his first start while Ricardo Goss and Ricardo Nascimento were recalled to the team.

Kapinga looked to take full advantage of his start as he came close to opening the scoring with just 5 minutes gone with a powerful stirke from the edge of the area following a flowing passing move, but goalkeeper Washington Arubi was equal to the effort.

Tshakhuma looked to threaten from set plays and came close from a corner as Alfred Ndengane got on the end of a quality delivery into the box but his effort flew just wide.

Both sides then struggled to create any openings in the remainder of the half and went into the break level.

The second half quickly fell into the same pattern as the first with chances proving hard to come by.

As the second went by the Brazilians looked to pile on the pressure but they were met by a dogged TTM team who remained disciplined and determined at the back.

With both sides failing to find the back of the net the game went to extra-time.

Not much changed in the added period with Sundowns continue to press forward while TTM looked desperate to hold on and take the game to the lottery of a penalty shootout.

The Brazilians thought they found the winner with 6 minutes to go as Brian Onyango had the ball in the back of the net, but he was denied by the linesman’s flag.

The game then went to penalties where both sides were flawless from the spot for their first five spot kicks until Sundowns captain Hlompho Kekana had his powerful strike kept out by Washington Arubi which handed his side the advantage in sudden death.

TTM netted their final penalty sending them into the final.