Tuchel annoyed by 'unhelpful' Aubameyang

Borussia Dortmund boss Thomas Tuchel says Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang publicly discussing his future is unhelpful.

Aubameyang has regularly discussed his dream of moving to Real Madrid and said he is contemplating an end-of-season move in an interview with RMC this week.

Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain have also been linked with a move for the Gabon international, who has scored 20 goals in all competitions this season.

But Tuchel wants the 27-year-old to talk less about his future and concentrate on helping Dortmund achieve their objectives in the second half of the season.

"Such statements don't really help," Tuchel said of Aubameyang ahead of Saturday's crucial home Bundesliga match against second-placed RB Leipzig.

"There are moments when it is a bit annoying and whether you have to do it in public during a phase like the one we are currently in is open to debate.

"But it is also not something we attach too much importance to.

"If you look at the interview in detail, you can see that he is asking himself a fundamental question - to end his career here, or dare to make another step.

"What counts for me is how he performs here. He is ready to give everything. I have said it time and time again - we will not reach any of our objectives without Auba."

Tuchel is not the only key figure at Dortmund to become frustrated by Aubameyang.

"We have advised him to give fewer interviews about his plans for the summer and focus more on the race for Champions League qualification," sporting director Michael Zorc said earlier this week.