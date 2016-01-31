Tuchel calls for goal technology

Borussia Dortmund coach Thomas Tuchel has called for video evidence to be introduced to review goals.

Dortmund moved to within five points of Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich after a 2-0 home win against Ingolstadt on Saturday.

The game was locked at 0-0 until the 77th minute when Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang opened the scoring, before the Gabon international doubled their lead a short time later.

However, replays showed Aubameyang was offside when Lukasz Piszczek crossed the ball in for the opener, which led to Tuchel calling for video reviews despite his team benefiting from the decision.

"I believe that the referee did not see the replay of our first goal, but he is not able to change his decision retrospectively anyway," he said.

"I am very much an advocate of reviewing all goals.

"It cannot be that the four referees do not know, but everyone in the stadium with a smartphone can see it ten seconds later."

Dortmund captain Mats Hummels echoed Tuchel's sentiments.

"I am clear on the video evidence. I have been for a long time, and that will not change," he told Sky Sports.

"I can understand why Ingolstadt are annoyed. They conceded a goal from an offside position that was then shown up on the big screen.

"I'm very much in favour of instant replays. It is very important that only goals that should stand do.

"Under such circumstances, I think 10 to 15 per cent of decisions would be different."