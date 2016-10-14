Tuchel disappointed with Hertha stalemate

Thomas Tuchel felt Borussia Dortmund were unlucky to come away with only a point against Hertha Berlin after creating a number of chances in the final 30 minutes.

Dortmund struggled to find any rhythm in a lacklustre first half of Friday's 1-1 draw and needed a Valentin Stocker strike for Hertha to spark them into life.

Following Stocker's 51st-minute goal, the hosts posed more of an attacking threat and could have restored parity on four occasions before Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's late leveller.

The Gabon striker missed two chances in quick succession just after the hour before seeing his 75th-minute penalty saved by Rune Jarstein, his three openings coming after Marcel Schmelzer had finally fired Dortmund's first effort on target.

"I found that their goal helped us," he said. "We could then have more freedom to play.

"We increased the pace and found better spaces. The draw was well deserved, even if it has come late.

"[But] at the moment it feels like we deserved the victory. We have played with intensity, emotion and thrown everything [at them]."

The draw saw Dortmund set a club record of 25 matches unbeaten at home in the Bundesliga.