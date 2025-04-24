Tottenham to open talks with Bundesliga manager as they seek Ange Postecoglou successor: report

Tottenham are lining up a move for a manager in the Bundesliga as they seek a replacement for Ange Postecoglou.

Recent reports have suggested that, regardless of if Tottenham win the Europa League this season, Postecoglou will depart this summer as they face their first bottom-half Premier League finish since 2008. Spurs are up against Bodo/Glimt in the Europa League semi-finals, with either Manchester United or Athletic Bilbao awaiting them in the final if they progress.

The Australian manager has come under increasing pressure as the season has progressed, and chairman Daniel Levy is set to wield his unruly axe once more once the season is over.

Tottenham want a new manager to replace Ange Postecoglou

Tottenham could have a new manager next term

Plenty of managers have since been linked with the Tottenham manager's role as a result, with the likes of Scott Parker touted as potential options for the hot seat.

There is one manager with plenty of European experience who is admired in north London, however, with the Premier League described as a "personal career dream".

Levy could look to sack Postecoglou

According to Bild, Tottenham have already enquired about the possibility of taking Borussia Dortmund boss Niko Kovac, despite the 53-year-old only having been appointed at the Westfalenstadion in January.

Kovac has managed to turn things around at Dortmund in the short time he has been in charge there, helping them challenge for Champions League football after a poor start to the season. This has helped raise the Croatian's reputation at Tottenham, with the report suggesting that they're keeping a close eye on him for the remainder of the season.

Having only signed an 18-month contract, Kovac could certainly be available if Tottenham come calling in the summer, too. With experience of winning trophies during his time at Bayern Munich and Eintracht Frankfurt, Spurs could also benefit from Kovac's mentality.

Indeed, the report adds that Kovac's aggressive playing philosophy is well-suited for the Premier League. He has history coming up against Spurs, too, having won 7-2 there in the Champions League with his Bayern Munich side in 2019.

Kovac is being linked with Tottenham

In FourFourTwo's view, it seems harsh to sack Postecoglou if he does deliver the Europa League trophy at the end of the season, but Kovac is certainly a top-level manager who they should look at if they want a change of voice at the club.

Realistically, though, Kovac will likely only succeed if he is backed in the transfer market.