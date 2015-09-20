Udinese v Milan Preview: Mihajlovic demands more control

Milan coach Sinisa Mihajlovic wants Milan to use the Serie A match against Udinese as an opportunity to demonstrate that they can dominate opponents.

Twice against Palermo at the weekend Milan allowed their visitors a way back into the contest, with Oscar Hiljemark equalising on both occasions for the Sicilians, something which irritated Mihajlovic despite Carlos Bacca going on to secure a 3-2 win.

The former Sampdoria coach feels that Milan's inability to seize control of games is their biggest issue at the moment, but the Serb is happy that he has managed to help build some team spirit since his close-season appointment.

He told Sky Sport Italia: "When we have the chance to kill the game, we have to take it. The important thing is that I have rediscovered the team, the right spirit and approach.

"[But] we do not know how to control a game, so we must always push and aim to control the situation with stronger possession.

"I think we played well over the last two matches [against Inter and Palermo], though we certainly need to improve when it comes to reading the moments of the game."

Much of Milan's season so far has been focused on the integration of a host of new arrivals who have been brought in to boost a side that finished 10th in 2014-15.

And some of the latest recruits are starting to show signs of settling in, with Luiz Adriano catching the eye in flashes, while Bacca – who scored twice against Palermo – has three goals in his last three games.

Udinese, however, are in the midst of a difficult spell and Saturday's 2-1 defeat by Empoli was their third reverse in succession, leaving coach Stefano Colantuono despondent.

The Udine club can take heart from their three consecutive victories over Milan at Stadio Communale Friuli, though the last-gasp loss to Empoli may have impacted on morale.

"We mustn't feel sorry for ourselves," Colantuono said. "Now is the moment to work hard."

Milan still have a few injury concerns to contend with, as Jeremy Menez (back), M'Baye Niang (foot) and new signing Andrea Bertolacci (thigh) are all expected to miss out.

Meanwhile, Udinese will definitely be without Alexander Merkel after picking up a serious knee injury, while Silvan Widmer and Guilherme are out with knocks.

Milan have lost both of their away matches this season, albeit last time out they were beaten by rivals Inter at San Siro as the nominal visitors.