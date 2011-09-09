UEFA confirm Sion's Europa ban appeal

The Swiss club's hearing will be heard by UEFA's Appeals Committee next Tuesday, two days before this season's group stage starts.

Sion were kicked out of the Europa League last week after UEFA ruled they had fielded ineligible players in a play-off against Celtic, who took their place.

Sion had beaten the Scottish club 3-1 on aggregate in the two-leg tie, but Celtic, and not Sion, are set to meet Atletico Madrid in the opening group match on Thursday.

On Thursday Sion's attempt to appeal against their expulsion to a local court was rejected as the court ruled it was outside their jurisdiction.

Sion signed six players during the summer despite FIFA saying that the club was subject to a transfer ban, imposed after it was found guilty of inducing an Egyptian player to join them while he was still under contract to another club.

Sion were initially banned from fielding the players in the Swiss League, which reversed the decision after the players took their case to a civil court which ruled in their favour.

Sion then fielded some of them in the Europa League tie against Celtic.

FIFA statutes ban clubs and federations from taking sporting cases to civil courts and the Swiss FA and club has been warned that it is expected to comply with this ruling.

However, the Swiss League has said it cannot defy a local court.