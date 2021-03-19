UEL draw: Man Utd draw Granada, Arsenal face Slavia Prague

Manchester United will take on newcomers Granada while Arsenal have been drawn against Slavia Prague following the completion of the Europa League quarter-final draw on Friday.

The Red Devils are set to take on debutants Granada after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side beat Ac Milan 2-1 on aggregate in the round of 16, while the Spanish sides fairy-tale continue in the competitions.

Elsewhere, the Gunners have been drawn against Slavia Prague, who eliminated Bongani Zungu's Rangers side in their last 16 clash on Thursday, while Ajax Amsterdam will play AS Roma and Dinamo Zagreb will square off against Villarreal.

The first-leg matches will be played on 8 April with the second legs taking place the following week, while the semi-finals is scheduled for the 29th April and 6 May.

Europa League quarter-final draw:

Granada vs Manchester United

Arsenal vs Slavia Prague

Ajax Amsterdam vs AS Roma

Dinamo Zagreb vs Villarreal

Europa League semi-final draw:

Granada/Manchester United vs Ajax Amsterdam/AS Roma

Dinamo Zagreb/Villarreal vs Arsenal/Slavia Prague