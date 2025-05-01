Watch Athletic Bilbao vs Manchester United: Live stream, TV details for Europa League semi-final first leg

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim could still deliver a trophy and help his side clinch Champions League football for next season

Watch Athletic Bilbao vs Manchester United in the semi-finals of the Europa League on Thursday May 1, with all the details on broadcasters, live streams, and how to watch online or on TV from anywhere.

Key information

• Athletic Bilbao vs Manchester United Date: Thursday, May 1

• Athletic Bilbao vs Manchester United Kick-off time: 8pm BST / 3pm ET

• Athletic Bilbao vs Manchester United Venue: San Mames, Bilbao

• Athletic Bilbao vs Manchester United Free stream: Auvio (Belgium)

• Athletic Bilbao vs Manchester United TV & streaming: TNT Sports, Discovery+ (UK) | Paramount+ (US)

• Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

Can I watch Athletic Bilbao vs Manchester United for free?

You can watch Athletic Bilbao vs Manchester United for free if you're in Belgium.

French-language public broadcaster RTBF is showing the game, which goes out on the main RTBF on TV, with a Man United Bilbao free live stream on their online platform, Auvio.

Auvio is geo-restricted, so if you're away from Belgium, you'll have to use a VPN if you want to get your usual coverage.

How to watch Athletic Bilbao vs Manchester United from anywhere

What if you're away from home for Athletic Bilbao vs Manchester United, and your usual streaming service is geo-restricted? Well, there is a neat solution. A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - is a piece of software that sets your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world.

Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you subscribe to, and it also comes with added internet security benefits.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

Get over 70% off NordVPN with this deal TechRadar love NordVPN’s super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Back of the net!

Watch Athletic Bilbao vs Manchester United in the UK

In the UK, you can watch Athletic Bilbao vs Manchester United on TNT Sports and Discovery+.

On TV, the game will air on TNT Sports 1, with coverage starting at 7pm ahead of the 8pm kick-off. To get TNT Sports you'll need to adjust your pay-TV package. If you want to watch Athletic Bilbao vs Manchester United online, Discovery+ is the online home of TNT Sports, with subscriptions costing £30.99 a month.

► Manchester United 'transfer list' £72m star as Matheus Cunha deal edges closer: report

Watch Athletic Bilbao vs Manchester United in the US

Paramount+ is the home of Europa League soccer in the US, and that's where you can find a Athletic Bilbao vs Manchester United live stream.

Paramount+ plans start from $7.99 a month, and with that you also get every Champions League live stream. They also have a free trial at the moment so you could in theory watch the game for free if you didn't feel you'd get enough value out of it long-term.

What if you're away from the US right now? You can still access Paramount+ by using a VPN to unblock your usual streaming services. NordVPN comes highly recommended by our colleagues at TechRadar.

Where else can I watch Athletic Bilbao vs Manchester United?

Canada: DAZN

Australia: Stan Sport

New Zealand: DAZN