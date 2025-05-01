Watch Athletic Bilbao vs Manchester United: Live stream, TV details for Europa League semi-final first leg
Ruben Amorim's side could still end an awful season with a trophy, but they face a tough task in the Basque Country too
Watch Athletic Bilbao vs Manchester United in the semi-finals of the Europa League on Thursday May 1, with all the details on broadcasters, live streams, and how to watch online or on TV from anywhere.
Key information
• Athletic Bilbao vs Manchester United Date: Thursday, May 1
• Athletic Bilbao vs Manchester United Kick-off time: 8pm BST / 3pm ET
• Athletic Bilbao vs Manchester United Venue: San Mames, Bilbao
• Athletic Bilbao vs Manchester United Free stream: Auvio (Belgium)
• Athletic Bilbao vs Manchester United TV & streaming: TNT Sports, Discovery+ (UK) | Paramount+ (US)
• Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free
Can I watch Athletic Bilbao vs Manchester United for free?
You can watch Athletic Bilbao vs Manchester United for free if you're in Belgium.
French-language public broadcaster RTBF is showing the game, which goes out on the main RTBF on TV, with a Man United Bilbao free live stream on their online platform, Auvio.
Auvio is geo-restricted, so if you're away from Belgium, you'll have to use a VPN if you want to get your usual coverage.
How to watch Athletic Bilbao vs Manchester United from anywhere
What if you're away from home for Athletic Bilbao vs Manchester United, and your usual streaming service is geo-restricted? Well, there is a neat solution. A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - is a piece of software that sets your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world.
Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you subscribe to, and it also comes with added internet security benefits.
FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.
Get over 70% off NordVPN with this deal
TechRadar love NordVPN’s super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Back of the net!
Watch Athletic Bilbao vs Manchester United in the UK
In the UK, you can watch Athletic Bilbao vs Manchester United on TNT Sports and Discovery+.
On TV, the game will air on TNT Sports 1, with coverage starting at 7pm ahead of the 8pm kick-off. To get TNT Sports you'll need to adjust your pay-TV package.
If you want to watch Athletic Bilbao vs Manchester United online, Discovery+ is the online home of TNT Sports, with subscriptions costing £30.99 a month.
Watch Athletic Bilbao vs Manchester United in the US
Paramount+ is the home of Europa League soccer in the US, and that's where you can find a Athletic Bilbao vs Manchester United live stream.
What if you're away from the US right now? You can still access Paramount+ by using a VPN to unblock your usual streaming services. NordVPN comes highly recommended by our colleagues at TechRadar.
Where else can I watch Athletic Bilbao vs Manchester United?
Canada: DAZN
Australia: Stan Sport
New Zealand: DAZN
Disclaimer
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
Steven Chicken has been working as a football writer since 2009, taking in stints with Football365 and the Huddersfield Examiner. Steven still covers Huddersfield Town home and away for his own publication, WeAreTerriers.com. Steven is a two-time nominee for Regional Journalist of the Year at the prestigious British Sports Journalism Awards, making the shortlist in 2020 and 2023.