Manchester City make move for Jules Kounde: report
Manchester City are looking to boost their defensive ranks with the Barcelona star
Manchester City have entered discussions over the availability of Barcelona defender Jules Kounde.
The 26-year-old, ranked at no.3 in FourFourTwo's list of the best right-backs in the world right now, is admired by figures at City.
But Barcelona are in no mood to let go of their man without a fight.
Manchester City look to Barcelona to fill squad gap
City had an uncharacteristically difficult season last term, finishing third and registering nine losses, more than the previous two campaigns combined.
Drawing particular ire from fans inside the Etihad was Pep Guardiola’s struggles at right-back, losing Kyle Walker midway through the season after a difficult start, and uncomfortably slotting midfielder Matheus Nunes there in his place.
Nunes didn’t convincingly stake a claim for the position, so City are back into the market looking for candidates and have landed Kounde, according to journalist Fabrice Hawkins.
Barca justifiably view Kounde as one of the best in the world in his position and have been negotiating a contract with the Frenchman for the past few weeks, his current deal running until 2027.
A positive solution is hoped for by all parties in those talks, but City’s exploration of the player’s circumstances adds an extra layer of pressure to get a new contract signed.
Kounde is capable of playing at both right-back and centre-back, so would be ideal for Guardiola in terms of cover, as he is known to prefer carrying a smaller squad throughout a season.
In FourFourTwo’s opinion, City could scarcely do any better than landing Kounde.
However, this is a man who does still have two years left on his deal and as such, despite the ongoing negotiations, the Catalan club are in a strong place.
Few in the market are as accomplished and adaptable as Kounde, he is a player that will be tough to replace, meaning Barca would likely require an incredible offer to have their heads turned.
Kounde is valued at €65m, according to Transfermarkt.
Isaac Stacey Stronge is a freelance football writer working for FourFourTwo, Manchester United and Football League World. He has been a season ticket holder at Stockport County throughout the Hatters’ meteoric rise from the National League North to League One and is a die-hard Paddy Madden fan.
