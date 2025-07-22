Manchester City make move for Jules Kounde: report

Jules Kounde could be the perfect candidate to solve a Manchester City problem

Manchester City have entered discussions over the availability of Barcelona defender Jules Kounde.

The 26-year-old, ranked at no.3 in FourFourTwo's list of the best right-backs in the world right now, is admired by figures at City.

But Barcelona are in no mood to let go of their man without a fight.

Manchester City look to Barcelona to fill squad gap

Kounde is regarded as one of the best right-backs in the world right now (Image credit: Getty Images)

City had an uncharacteristically difficult season last term, finishing third and registering nine losses, more than the previous two campaigns combined.

Drawing particular ire from fans inside the Etihad was Pep Guardiola’s struggles at right-back, losing Kyle Walker midway through the season after a difficult start, and uncomfortably slotting midfielder Matheus Nunes there in his place.

Matheus Nunes unconvincingly filled in at right-back for City last season (Image credit: Alamy)

Nunes didn’t convincingly stake a claim for the position, so City are back into the market looking for candidates and have landed Kounde, according to journalist Fabrice Hawkins.

Barca justifiably view Kounde as one of the best in the world in his position and have been negotiating a contract with the Frenchman for the past few weeks, his current deal running until 2027.

A positive solution is hoped for by all parties in those talks, but City’s exploration of the player’s circumstances adds an extra layer of pressure to get a new contract signed.

Kounde is capable of playing at both right-back and centre-back, so would be ideal for Guardiola in terms of cover, as he is known to prefer carrying a smaller squad throughout a season.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola could use a new right-back, and they don't come much better than Kounde (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo’s opinion, City could scarcely do any better than landing Kounde.

However, this is a man who does still have two years left on his deal and as such, despite the ongoing negotiations, the Catalan club are in a strong place.

Few in the market are as accomplished and adaptable as Kounde, he is a player that will be tough to replace, meaning Barca would likely require an incredible offer to have their heads turned.

Kounde is valued at €65m, according to Transfermarkt.