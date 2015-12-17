Ulloa: Leicester City's high flyers staying grounded

Leonardo Ulloa sees no reason why Leicester City's dream form would end any time soon.

Leicester sit two points clear of second-placed Arsenal on the Premier League table after a deserved 2-1 win over reigning champions Chelsea on Monday.

The club's latest triumph has taken the Leicester fairy tale to new heights this season, but Ulloa insisted the players are staying grounded and continuing to work hard.

"We are staying clam. We don't think we're anything and we keep on working the same," Ulloa said.

"That's the key for us, to not think beyond what we are doing.

"The atmosphere inside the club, in the training sessions, in the training ground during the week is the same as ever.

"Things are going well for us and that's important for us, but we've achieved nothing."

Personally, Ulloa has struggled to build on the 13 goals he scored in 40 appearances last season, with just one goal in nine games.

But he believes if Leicester's players continue to apply themselves, substantial achievements might not be too far away.

"Let's hope we can finish up with the top team, that's the most important thing," Ulloa said.

"If defeats come, as they will do at some point, we have to stay focused on what we are doing and believe in what we're doing."