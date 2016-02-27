Ulloa thrilled to help Leicester bounce back with late winner

Leonardo Ulloa was delighted to help Leicester City bounce back from their defeat to Arsenal as his late goal secured a 1-0 Premier League win over Norwich City.

Ulloa tapped home Marc Albrighton's low cross at the far post in the 89th minute to seal all three points for the league leaders at the end of a largely off-colour performance from Claudio Ranieri's men.

The win puts Leicester five points clear of Tottenham and Arsenal, who face respective tests against Swansea City and Manchester United on Sunday.

"I am so so happy because I work for this and today [Saturday] I can help with a goal," Ulloa told Sky Sports. "Always I want to do goals.

"[I am] happy for the three points because it was a difficult game for us and they [Norwich] play well.

"After the last game against Arsenal we need to win and this is important. Always we work together for the win, that is our philosophy we work together, we help each other in the games, in the training as well, this is important, it's our philosophy."

Despite their position at the top of the table, Ulloa insists Leicester are only focused on their next match against West Brom and not the fortunes of their title rivals.

He added: "We need to think to the next game, not about Arsenal or Manchester or Tottenham."