Leeds United have been told they must pay £50m to sign one of their summer targets.

The Whites, who lost just 4 times on the way to the Championship title last season, are bidding to remain in the division, with all three promoted sides having immediately returned to England's second tier last year.

Signing former loan star Manor Solomon looks to be something of a possibility, but recruiting a new centre forward also appears high up on manager Daniel Farke's summer wishlist.

£50m price tag slapped on striker wanted by Leeds United

Leeds United celebrate promotion back to the Premier League at Elland Road (Image credit: Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)

It's been a troubled two seasons back in the Championship for the Whites, especially given that their squad, which featured Kalvin Phillips, Archie Gray and Crysencio Summerville, was picked apart following relegation in 2023.

Since then, Farke has recruited wisely with the likes of Solomon, Daniel James and Joel Piroe all coming good to fire his Leeds side back to the Premier League. But there is still work to be done in the summer market to find upgrades on their current crop of players.

Daniel James was named Leeds United Player of the Season for the 2024/25 campaign (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to The Athletic, Leeds are big admirers of Fulham centre forward Rodrigo Muniz. The Cottagers striker scored 11 goals for Marco Silva's side last season and at 24, continues to show there is plenty to come despite a poor spell at Middlesbrough whilst on loan.

But bad news has followed in recent days, with GiveMeSport stating how Fulham believe the Brazilian striker is worth upwards of £50m. Despite having only a year left on his contract at Craven Cottage, Fulham want to extend his deal in the capital and feel he is not for sale this summer.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Despite playing second fiddle to Raul Jimenez last season, Muniz is the kind of striker Leeds should be looking at, given his Premier League experience already. But with that kind of fee being floated around, it remains to be seen whether the Whites look elsewhere.

Further transfers for Everton striker Beto and Norwich’s Josh Sargent have been talked up in recent weeks, with Patrick Bamford now 31 and Piroe unproven so far in England's top flight.

Rodrigo Muniz of Fulham is liked by Leeds United (Image credit: Alamy)

“He really was a handful," said former Newcastle striker Alan Shearer when discussing Muniz's qualities in 2024. "[He is] tough to play against, horrible to play against in fact. That’s always a good thing for a centre-forward, that’s what you have to be.

“He was strong, he ran the channels, he brought players into the game, and he really upset the Bournemouth defenders in every way, in everything he was doing. He was willing to run in behind and on one of the occasions, he does it, they got their first goal because of it. He was barging defenders out of the way, and I really enjoyed his performance. That’s what you have to do.”

FourFourTwo agrees Leeds United should be looking at players like Muniz, but with a tight budget, perhaps permitting their business, it remains to be seen whether Farke wishes to push ahead with a move.