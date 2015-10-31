'Unique' Neymar so important for Barcelona - Luis Enrique

Barcelona coach Luis Enrique hailed forward Neymar as "unique" following Saturday's 2-0 victory over Getafe at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez.

The victory kept Barca level on points with Real Madrid at the top of La Liga, with Luis Suarez opening the scoring prior to Neymar's well-taken volley after the break.

Neymar was key in the build-up to the opener as well, the Brazilian continuing to help Barca cope with the absence of injured star Lionel Messi during recent weeks.

The forward was a constant menace to the Getafe back line on Saturday and Luis Enrique was impressed by Neymar's all-round display.

"He brings us a lot, he is a unique player in all aspects, capable of taking on two or three opponents on his own," said the Barca coach.

"He brings us goals, assists, defensive work, keeps improving and will keep improving. He is so important for us.

"[But] we have not asked more from the players, we always ask for them to give everything. We all had to step up with players out."

Suarez too was full of praise for Neymar, with Barca hopeful Messi can be reunited with his fellow forwards ahead of El Clasico on November 21.

"We all have clear functions, I can't dribble four rivals, that's a job for Neymar," he told Movistar.

"All the people remember Messi because he's the best player in the world and we know that the fans miss him."