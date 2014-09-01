Uruguay Wrap: Racing and Penarol win again

Gabriel Fernandez's late brace of penalties helped league leaders Racing to a 3-1 win at Atenas, who are point-less.

Mauricio Larriera's men have scored 11 goals in their three victories, and only Penarol are also on nine points.

Diego Zabala had put Racing ahead in the 22nd minute, only for his goal to be cancelled out just before the hour-mark by Santiago Barboza's penalty.

Yet, the visitors would be awarded two spot-kicks of their own in the final 15 minutes and Fernandez converted both.

While Racing's attack has been the key, Penarol have relied on a defence which is yet to concede a goal.

Penarol's latest win was a 2-0 victory at home to struggling Tacuarembo.

Antonio Pacheco's penalty put Penarol ahead before Andres Rodales saw red to make things difficult for his side.

Even down to 10 men, Penarol responded and sealed their win through Marcelo Zalayeta's 77th-minute goal.

Rentistas and El Tanque Sisley stayed unbeaten, sitting two points adrift of the top two.

Gustavo Alles, David Terans and Marcelo Fernandez were on the scoresheet for Rentistas in a 3-1 win over Sud America.

El Tanque Sisley handed Nacional their first loss of the season, winning 2-1 thanks to two first-half goals.

Defensor Sporting claimed the thrilling win of the matchday, overcoming Fenix 4-3 away from home after benefitting from two penalties.

Wanderers thrashed Danubio 4-1, River Plate won 2-0 at Rampla Juniors and Juventud were 3-1 victors at Cerro.