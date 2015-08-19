Valencia will attack in Monaco - Nuno, Parejo

Nuno said Valencia's 3-1 UEFA Champions League play-off lead over Monaco was not a definitive one.

Valencia head to the Stade Louis II full of confidence, after goals to Rodrigo, Dani Parejo and Sofiane Feghouli on Wednesday, although the La Liga outfit were quick to underline the importance of their Estadio de Mestalla faithful against Monaco.

Nuno said his team were staying short-sighted, with three more games to play in August before a 13-day hiatus due to FIFA's international break.

"It is a fundamental victory, I appreciate the team's effort and appreciate the support of the fans very much," Nuno told Valencia's website.

"Now we have three games [before the international break], and everyone has the spirit to help the team.

"We will go to Monaco to compete, we know what awaits us and that nothing is final.

"There are no favourites in football and nothing is definitive. We go there off a victory that was crucial.

"We have a group of players who will improve their level, who will grow.

"I think the continuity, knowledge and commitment that exists is fundamental."

Parejo said Valencia will be trying to consolidate their lead with a win in Monaco - where the hosts are bidding to make the group stages of UEFA's premier event for back-to-back seasons for the first time since 2004-05.

"I'm happy with the win, the result and the team's showing," Parejo said.

"We have to go to Monaco to try to win again. I do not know the percentage that we have in our favour, but I know that we are playing for a lot.

"We have an advantage but by no means is it a done deal.

"Since we arrived at the stadium we have experienced something special tonight, and from the first minute everyone was behind us.

"In the difficult minutes the fans gave us a boost. Hopefully this is not the last match here in the Champions League this year."