Leeds United fans taunt Everton in off-camera moment after penalty controversy

Leeds United welcomed Premier League football back to Elland Road this week after a two-year absence.

Home fans left the stadium grinning from ear-to-ear thanks to new signing Lukas Nmecha's 84th minute penalty which secured all three points against Everton.

Leeds enjoyed the lion's share of opportunities in the match but struggled to hit the target. That was until Anton Stach's deflected effort ricocheted off Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and onto James Tarkowski's arm, whilst the central defender was stood inside the Toffees' penalty area.

Leeds fans mock Everton terrace chant

Lukas Nmecha celebrates his first goal for Leeds United (Image credit: Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)

Chris Kavanagh pointed to the spot and was backed up by the VAR officials, allowing Nmecha, who arrived at Elland Road earlier this summer, to step up and beat Jordan Pickford from 12 yards.

There was controversy surrounding the award of the spot-kick given Tarkowski's arm had not been in an 'unnatural position.'

The Everton man protested his innocence, but was deemed to have leaned into the path of the ball.

At the end of the match, fans streamed out of Elland Road, many of whom took to mocking the defeated Everton supporters.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Mimicking an impromptu section of popular Toffees song 'Spirit of the Blues', Leeds fans jokingly copied the 'Woo' ad lib performed by many Everton fans during a rendition of that particular terrace ditty.

Leeds' winning return to the Premier League marked the first time since 2007 that a defending second tier champion had tasted victory in their opening match of the new top flight season.

Not since Sunderland in 2007-08, had a Championship winner won their first match back in the Premier League.

The Whites visit Arsenal this weekend in what will undoubtedly prove a tougher test, meanwhile, Everton host Brighton and Hove Albion as David Moyes' side seek to get points on the board.