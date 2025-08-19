Leeds United fans taunt Everton in off-camera moment after penalty controversy
Leeds United supporters had fun at the expense of Everton and their fans following their 1-0 win on Monday evening
Leeds United welcomed Premier League football back to Elland Road this week after a two-year absence.
Home fans left the stadium grinning from ear-to-ear thanks to new signing Lukas Nmecha's 84th minute penalty which secured all three points against Everton.
Leeds enjoyed the lion's share of opportunities in the match but struggled to hit the target. That was until Anton Stach's deflected effort ricocheted off Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and onto James Tarkowski's arm, whilst the central defender was stood inside the Toffees' penalty area.
Leeds fans mock Everton terrace chant
Chris Kavanagh pointed to the spot and was backed up by the VAR officials, allowing Nmecha, who arrived at Elland Road earlier this summer, to step up and beat Jordan Pickford from 12 yards.
There was controversy surrounding the award of the spot-kick given Tarkowski's arm had not been in an 'unnatural position.'
The Everton man protested his innocence, but was deemed to have leaned into the path of the ball.
At the end of the match, fans streamed out of Elland Road, many of whom took to mocking the defeated Everton supporters.
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Mimicking an impromptu section of popular Toffees song 'Spirit of the Blues', Leeds fans jokingly copied the 'Woo' ad lib performed by many Everton fans during a rendition of that particular terrace ditty.
Leeds' winning return to the Premier League marked the first time since 2007 that a defending second tier champion had tasted victory in their opening match of the new top flight season.
😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/eJyrBUGvkUAugust 18, 2025
Not since Sunderland in 2007-08, had a Championship winner won their first match back in the Premier League.
The Whites visit Arsenal this weekend in what will undoubtedly prove a tougher test, meanwhile, Everton host Brighton and Hove Albion as David Moyes' side seek to get points on the board.
Joe joined FourFourTwo as senior digital writer in July 2025 after five years covering Leeds United in the Championship and Premier League. Joe's 'Mastermind' specialist subject is 2000s-era Newcastle United having had a season ticket at St. James' Park for 10 years before relocating to Leeds and later London. Joe takes a keen interest in youth football, covering PL2, U21 Euros, as well as U20 and U17 World Cups in the past, in addition to hosting the industry-leading football recruitment-focused SCOUTED podcast. He is also one of the lucky few to have 'hit top bins' as a contestant on Soccer AM. It wasn't a shin-roller.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.