Vardy: Hodgson backed Arsenal snub

Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy was told by then-England manager Roy Hodgson that he made the right choice in rejecting Arsenal.

Vardy, 29, was a target for Arsene Wenger's men after his 24 Premier League goals last season, but he instead opted to re-sign with the champions.

The 11-time England international said even Hodgson backed his decision to remain at the King Power Stadium.

"It was a big compliment to have that interest but there was nowhere else I wanted to be," Vardy said.

"The team spirit and what we've got in the squad at Leicester is second to none, you're not going to get it anywhere else.

"There is forward momentum with the club and unfinished business in terms of what we can achieve. That's what I want to be a part of and I'm happy that I signed.

"I spoke to the England manager at the time, Roy Hodgson, and he turned round and said he thought I'd made the right choice. I'm not sure why he said it, he was just happy it was all over."

Vardy's re-signing was a huge boost for Leicester, who have also given captain Wes Morgan a new deal.

While N'Golo Kante has left for Chelsea and Riyad Mahrez could also depart, Vardy said he never doubted where he wanted to be.

"There wasn't time for me to think about it [the Arsenal move, just days before Euro 2016]," he said.

"I was already with England training, I'd had my wedding and I had more than enough other things to think about.

"You do get a lot of spare time on England duty and a lot of time to think, but every time I thought about something there was the same answer coming back – to stay where I was, so that's what I did."