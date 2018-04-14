Vardy's efforts in vain again as Foxes striker sets unwanted record

Leicester City's Jamie Vardy set a new Premier League record in scoring and still finding himself on the losing side for the eighth time in 2017-18.

The Foxes went down 2-1 at Burnley on Saturday, Vardy halving the deficit with 18 minutes to go after the Clarets had struck twice in the opening stages through Chris Wood and Kevin Long.

Vardy has netted in 16 league matches this season - only Liverpool's Mohamed Salah (21) has done so in more - but the England forward has come out on the wrong side in half of those.

Matt Le Tissier, in 1992-93, and Charlie Austin three seasons ago previously held the joint-record on seven but the questionable honour now belongs to Vardy alone.

Vardy netted in losses to Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool early in the campaign, while he also scored in the reverse fixture at Anfield in December, before finding the target at Everton and in Leicester's 5-1 hammering at the hands of Manchester City.

His strike against Newcastle United last week was nothing more than a consolation and so it proved again at Turf Moor as the 31-year-old secured an unusual slice of Premier League history.