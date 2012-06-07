Verratti agent calls for calm over 'new Pirlo'

The diminutive 19-year-old made his senior debut for the Delfini in 2008 and has made 74 appearances in his four years with the club, netting twice.

His performances have not gone unnoticed, with Pescara claiming the likes of Genoa, Inter Milan, Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City are all interested in the midfielder, dubbed the 'new Andrea Pirlo'.

However, his agent Donato Di Campli has reacted angrily to the apparent interest in Verratti, claiming some of the information to be inaccurate.

"I don't know anything about this, as nobody told me," Di Campli told Radio Calciomercato regarding the reports linking his client with a move away from Pescara.

"There are many teams who are tracking him, but at this moment all this talk does nothing but create confusion.

"Some rumours are true, others are not, so I urge great calm. I’d like the boy to be allowed to choose without being rushed or pressurised."

Earlier this week, Pescara director Daniele Delli Carri had revealed there is interest in the highly-rated midfielder.

"We met with Genoa, who want to buy Marco with Inter," he told Sport Mediaset.

"Juventus also want the player and there is PSG and Manchester City, too. Roma, though, are absolutely not interested.

"We will do what is best for him and for the club. But he must stay another year with us; that is the key to the negotiations.

"The two foreign clubs could be a long-term investment by letting him stay another year in Pescara."