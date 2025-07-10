Fabrizio Romano clears up punchy comments about Manchester United ‘fault’ as major move for star is thrown into doubt

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has issued a denial on behalf of Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis, who had some rather spicy quotes attributed to him by the Daily Mail.

Manchester United are desperate to shift five of their unwanted players in the current summer transfer window, with Marcus Rashford, Tyrell Malacia, Antony, Jadon Sancho and Alejandro Garnacho all reportedly told they’re surplus to requirements.

According to the Daily Mail, Napoli had a £40 million bid rejected for winger Garnacho and De Laurentiis sees value in the 21-year-old simply because he would become a former Man United player.

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis (Image credit: PA Images)

Luke Power quoted De Laurentiis as having said: “Garnacho’s got pace, flair and potential. But that’s not even why we want him.

“We want him because he’s at United. Get him out and he becomes twice the player. There’s a fault at United that I can’t explain.”

Alejandro Garnacho in action for Manchester United (Image credit: Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

That’s a forthright view even by De Laurentiis’ admirably unshackled standards but Romano has disputed the veracity of the quotes and called the probability of a transfer into question.

“Napoli president De Laurentiis has not released any statement or interview about Alejandro Garnacho,” Romano posted on X, formerly Twitter. “Napoli are also not working on Garnacho deal at this stage.”

Wherever the suggestion of a ‘fault’ at United did originate, it’s not without merit. Napoli know that better than most, having revolutionised the career of Scott McTominay in a matter of months.

The Scotland international left Old Trafford for Naples last summer and ended the 2024-25 season with a Serie A winner’s medal, the league’s MVP trophy and a raucous ovation at the Diego Maradona as a freshly minted icon of the city.

Serie A MVP Scott McTominay (Image credit: Alamy)

Garnacho is in need of a similar transformation. His relationship with head coach Ruben Amorim appears to be beyond repair and the chances of the Argentina international rebuilding his United career are slim to none.

After poking the bear of public opinion by sporting Rashford’s Aston Villa shirt while on holiday in Ibiza, Garnacho would do well to mend his connection with United supporters.

The former Atletico Madrid junior has been a regular feature of United line-ups since he made his first team debut in 2022.

He’s scored 26 goals in 144 games in all competitions and has, at times, looked more than capable of holding down a regular place in the Premier League.

But with United eager to get back on track under Amorim after finishing 15th in the Premier League last season and Garnacho among the outcasts, it’s increasingly obvious that his Old Trafford days are over.