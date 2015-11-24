Victory will spur us on - Rebrov

Sergiy Rebrov revealed Dynamo Kiev were 'galvanised' by their crucial 2-0 Champions League win at Porto.

The Ukrainian side had to emerge triumphant in Portugal in order to keep alive their faint hopes of qualifying for the knockout stages.

They did just that as goals from Andriy Yarmolenko and Derlis Gonzalez left Dynamo just two points behind Porto and Chelsea in Group G.

That means the standings are mouthwateringly poised ahead of matchday six, when Rebrov's men must overcome Maccabi Tel Aviv.

The head coach said: "I liked the fact that my players hung on until the end. We are galvanised by this win, and will feed off it to do well until the end of the season.

"We cannot think about Maccabi, but we will prepare for it when the time comes. We will think match by match.

"You could see Porto wanted to play for the draw from the start of the match, but we managed to react and the first goal gave us a lot of will to go forward and get the second."