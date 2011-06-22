Villas-Boas calls for Chelsea unity

Villas-Boas’s arrival at Stamford Bridge has been greeted with considerable excitement, as a result both of the phenomenal success he enjoyed with Porto last term and of the £13.3 million owner Roman Abramovich was willing to part with to secure his services this summer.

In his first interview as the Blues' boss, the 33-year-old revealed he is well aware of the expectations he will be judged against, but insisted any success achieved will be the result of a collective effort.

"Don't expect something from one man," he told Chelsea TV.

"Expect us to create a group dynamic of everybody getting together, with the fans getting together, with people getting excited with the motivation that is in and around us.

"In the new way of communicating and the new leadership - this is the most important thing. It is not about my arrival. It is about the continuous success of this club."

The Portuguese tactician is already familiar with the Blues’ recent tradition of success, having worked as an assistant to Jose Mourinho during the Special One’s time in the manager’s hot seat, and he is aiming to take the club to new heights.

"Let's reflect on the success of the past six years at this club and what we have achieved and now what we can achieve in the next six years again," he added.

"There is no doubt that the challenge for me is to keep winning.

"I am an individual who has that hunger for success and I want to keep it that way."

ByLiam Twomey