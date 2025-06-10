Former Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich reveals desire to return

Roman Abramovich wants to go back to the Bridge

Former Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich says he wants to return to the club one day.

The Blues were bought outright by Todd Boehly's BlueCo back in 2022 and have since spent over £1 billion on transfers, as well as seeing the managerial reigns swap hands on four different occasions.

Trophy winners in the Conference League this season, Chelsea are now set for their first season in the Champions League since 2022/23, and things have changed drastically in recent years for the blue half of London.

Roman Abramovich outlines Chelsea desire

Todd Boehly bought Chelsea in 2022 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Todd Boehly’s tenure hasn’t come without criticism.

The sacking of both Thomas Tuchel and Mauricio Pochettino was met with plenty of discontent, especially given their football pedigrees, while big-money transfers have failed to bring in the kind of success that the spend suggested.

Chelsea enjoyed trophy-laden success under Abramovich

Abramovich is another man known for his ruthless decision-making when it came to permanent managers at Stamford Bridge – and speaking recently, the Russian billionaire claims he wishes to say his goodbyes at Stamford Bridge, especially given the end of his time at the club was met with such high-profile condemnation.

The oligarch has not spoken since Chelsea were bought by the American consortium led by Boehly three years ago, in a deal worth £2.5bn, yet speaking in the new book Sanctioned: The Inside Story of the Sale of Chelsea FC, the 58-year-old said, “Perhaps one day there would be a situation where I could attend a match and say a proper goodbye, but nothing more than that.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“I don't have any interest in any role in a football club, certainly not a professional role,” he added, when asked if a return to the professional game is on the cards.

In the book, new co-owner Boehly outlines his vision to win major trophies at Chelsea, insisting the club’s rich history when it comes to silverware.

Chelsea were sanctioned under Roman Abramovich (Image credit: Mike Egerton)

"Our goal with Chelsea is also to win silverware, because we know, and I know, how much it means to the fans,” said the American businessman. “It makes you appreciate again that sport makes people happy, especially when you win. And Chelsea is supposed to win.

"But I really believe that sustained success is an investment, and no matter what business I'm in, or any industry, there are no shortcuts."