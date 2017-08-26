Wagner proud of 'brave' Huddersfield's all-action style

David Wagner has lauded his Huddersfield Town players for elevating their high-intensity style to the pressure cooker environment of the Premier League.

The Terriers outplayed Southampton in an all-action first half on Saturday before eventually settling for an entertaining 0-0 draw at John Smith's Stadium that put the Yorkshire club top of the table, with Manchester United able to leapfrog them depending on how they fare in the late game.

Only wayward finishing cost the hosts an early lead as they created numerous chances to record a third straight league victory on the club's top-flight return.

Despite admitting Southampton had the better of the final 10 minutes, Wagner praised his side's commitment to their high-pressing principles.

"The players have shown they are brave enough to play in our style in the Premier League," Wagner said.

"It was a good game for 0-0. We usually [would] score after our first-half performance.

"I'm proud of what the boys delivered, especially in the first half."

STAT: is only the second promoted side to keep a clean sheet in each of its three opening games matching in 97/98 (AT)August 26, 2017

Wagner also confirmed Huddersfield have agreed a fee to sign former England goalkeeper Rob Green from Leeds United.

The 37-year-old will provide competition for Jonas Lossl, who is yet to concede a goal in the Premier League.