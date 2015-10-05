Walcott almost unstoppable - Coquelin

Arsenal forward Theo Walcott is almost unstoppable when at his best, according to team-mate Francis Coquelin.

Walcott set up two of Arsenal's three goals in their 3-0 victory over Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday.

Coquelin was full of praise for Walcott and said, when at his best, the England international was too good for most opponents.

"It was not only offensively, what he did defensively was absolutely amazing. He was defending, chasing the ball. It makes things easier for us at the back," he said.

"When he is in this kind of mood he is not far off being unstoppable.

"He shows everyone he can play in this role up front and on Sunday it was a great win for us against a big team. A lot of people didn't expect us to win but we proved a lot of people wrong."

The win, which came on the back of three goals in the opening 20 minutes at the Emirates Stadium, lifted Arsenal into second and just two points behind Manchester City.

Coquelin said his team just needed to become more consistent, having lost to Olympiacos in the Champions League leading into the United clash.

“We are getting stronger against the big teams. We beat City last season, now United," he said.

"It’s all about consistency. The league is getting tougher because even the smaller teams are beating the bigger teams.

"So we need to be getting results every week."