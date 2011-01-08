Walcott says sorry for diving

With Arsenal trailing 1-0 to the Championship side, the speedy winger went tumbling after a tackle by Paul Connolly.

"I want to apologise to the managers because I actually dived," Walcott said in a club statement. "I was trying to win the penalty.

"I have heard some players say if there is a slight touch go down and it can work both ways. I am not happy with myself for doing that but I am happy that we got the draw."

Walcott, 21, eventually won a penalty in stoppage-time when he was pulled back in the box, allowing captain Cesc Fabregas to equalise and secure a replay at Leeds United's Elland Road.

"I had a little joke with the referee afterwards saying 'that was my first dive, can you tell'?" Walcott added.

"I don't have to own up to it and I can't speak for other players but I have just expressed how I feel. I hope people respect that."