Walcott says sorry for diving
By app
LONDON - England forward Theo Walcott has apologised for trying to win a penalty by diving in Arsenal's 1-1 FA Cup Third Round draw against Leeds United on Saturday.
With Arsenal trailing 1-0 to the Championship side, the speedy winger went tumbling after a tackle by Paul Connolly.
"I want to apologise to the managers because I actually dived," Walcott said in a club statement. "I was trying to win the penalty.
"I have heard some players say if there is a slight touch go down and it can work both ways. I am not happy with myself for doing that but I am happy that we got the draw."
Walcott, 21, eventually won a penalty in stoppage-time when he was pulled back in the box, allowing captain Cesc Fabregas to equalise and secure a replay at Leeds United's Elland Road.
"I had a little joke with the referee afterwards saying 'that was my first dive, can you tell'?" Walcott added.
"I don't have to own up to it and I can't speak for other players but I have just expressed how I feel. I hope people respect that."
