Padbol? Jorkyball?! The surprise investment Theo Walcott has made after retirement

By
published

The former Arsenal and England winger explains to FFT about the hybrid sports he's now passionate about

Theo Walcott
Theo Walcott with a teqball table at KickX (Image credit: KickX)

Theo Walcott announced his retirement from professional football 13 months ago – now he’s explained to FourFourTwo why he’s made a surprise investment in the world of padbol and jorkyball.

The former Arsenal and England winger has put money into a new arena in the Surrey town of Addlestone, which hosts a number of small-sided hybrid football events, with aims of replicating the venue in other places across the country.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Chris Flanagan
Chris Flanagan
Senior Staff Writer

Chris joined FourFourTwo in 2015 and has reported from 20 countries, in places as varied as Jerusalem and the Arctic Circle. He's interviewed Pele, Zlatan and Santa Claus (it's a long story), as well as covering the World Cup, Euro 2020 and the Clasico. He previously spent 10 years as a newspaper journalist, and completed the 92 in 2017.