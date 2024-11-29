Players who scored 100 goals for Arsenal

Founded in 1886 by munitions workers at the Royal Arsenal in Woolwich, south London, Arsenal were originally named Dial Square.

Later known as Woolwich Arsenal, The Arsenal and now more commonly as just Arsenal, the Gunners relocated to north London in 1913.

One of England's biggest and most successful clubs, Arsenal won their 13th top-flight title in 2003/04 and finished the season undefeated and that team became known as The Invincibles.

Here, a look at some of the Gunners' greatest goalscorers: the players who scored 100 times or more for the red and whites...

19. Joe Baker

Joe Baker at Arsenal in April 1963. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Joe Baker joined Arsenal from Torino for a club record fee of £70,000 in 1962 and although the centre-forward spent just four seasons at Highbury, he made a big impression.

Top scorer in three of those, Baker netted 100 goals in 156 games overall. He also won eight caps for England, scoring three times, but was not included in the 1966 World Cup squad.

18. Olivier Giroud

Olivier Giroud celebrates a goal for Arsenal against Coventry City in September 2012. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Olivier Giroud is a player who has always divided opinion, but the French forward was successful at Arsenal between 2012 and 2018.

Giroud scored 105 goals in 253 appearances for the Gunners, including some special strikes, but left for Arsenal's London rivals Chelsea in January 2018 due to a lack of playing time. He won three FA Cups and three Community Shields at Arsenal.

17. David Herd

David Herd at Arsenal in August 1960. (Image credit: Getty Images)

A former Scotland striker who had seven-year spells at Arsenal and Manchester United, David Herd played for the Gunners between 1954 and 1961.

Herd scored 107 goals for Arsenal in 180 games, but would be more successful in terms of silverware at United, winning two First Division titles, an FA Cup and a European Cup with the Red Devils.

16. Theo Walcott

Theo Walcott celebrates a goal for Arsenal against Birmingham City in February 2008. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Theo Walcott was called up for the 2006 World Cup as a 16-year-old, six months after agreeing a deal to join Arsenal from Southampton at the end of the 2005/06 campaign.

The winger went on to spend 12 years with the Gunners, scoring 108 goals in 397 appearances and winning the FA Cup twice under Arsène Wenger.

15. Frank Stapleton

Frank Stapleton in action for Arsenal against Chelsea in March 1978. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Born in Dublin, Frank Stapleton joined Arsenal as an apprentice in 1972 and went on to make 300 appearances for the Gunners, scoring 108 goals.

The former Republic of Ireland forward won an FA Cup with Arsenal and added two more at Manchester United in the 1980s. Stapleton won 71 caps for Ireland, scoring 20 goals.

14. Jack Lambert

Jack Lambert with Arsenal in April 1932. (Image credit: Getty Images)

After playing for several sides in his native Yorkshire, Jack Lambert joined Arsenal in 1926 and stayed with the north London club for seven years.

A centre-forward or inside forward, Lambert scored 109 goals in 161 games for the Gunners, helping the north London club to two First Division titles and an FA Cup in his time at Highbury.

13. Alan Smith

Alan Smith (centre) in action for Arsenal against Tottenham in 1989. (Image credit: Getty Images)

A key player for Arsenal in the late 1980s and early 1990s, Alan Smith helped the Gunners win two First Division titles, an FA Cup, a League Cup and a European Cup Winners' Cup in a successful spell.

Smith scored 115 goals in 347 appearances for Arsenal, including one in the 2-0 win at Anfield as George Graham's side won the First Division title in the final seconds in 1989 and the winner in the 1994 European Cup Winners' Cup final victory over Parma. He played 13 times for England, scoring twice.

12. Reg Lewis

Reg Lewis at Arsenal in 1946. (Image credit: Getty Images)

A one-club man who spent his entire career at Arsenal, Reg Lewis was a prolific centre-forward for the Gunners between the late 1930s and the early 1950s.

Lewis helped Arsenal to a First Division title and an FA Cup during his time with the club and scored 118 goals in 176 games for the Gunners. During the Second World War, Lewis also scored an impressive 143 goals in 130 games for Arsenal, but those numbers are not counted in official statistics.

11. Dennis Bergkamp

Dennis Bergkamp celebrates a goal for Arsenal against Wimbledon in September 1998. (Image credit: Getty Images)

One of the most gifted players of his generation, Dennis Bergkamp joined Arsenal from Inter in 1995 and the former Dutch forward went on to spend the rest of his career at the north London club.

A three-time Premier League and FA Cup winner with the Gunners, Bergkamp retired after Arsenal's Champions League final defeat against Barcelona in 2006, having scored 120 goals in 423 games for the north London club.

10. David Jack

David Jack in action for Arsenal in the late 1920s. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Born in 1898, David Jack was an inside forward and England international who played for Arsenal between 1928 and 1934.

Jack won three First Division titles and an FA Cup as an Arsenal player and scored 124 goals in 208 games for the Gunners.

9. Joe Hulme

Joe Hulme at Arsenal in 1927. (Image credit: Getty Images)

An English footballer and cricketer who played at Arsenal for eight years in the 1920s and 1930s, Joe Hulme was a prolific scorer for the Gunners.

Hulme hit 125 goals in 374 appearances for Arsenal, helping the Gunners win three First Division titles and two FA Cups. He later went on to manage their north London rivals Tottenham.

8. Robin van Persie

Robin van Persie celebrates a goal for Arsenal against Blackburn Rovers in November 2005. (Image credit: Getty Images)

A popular player with Arsenal in his eight years at the club, Robin van Persie became a villain with the Gunners fans after signing for rivals Manchester United in 2012.

Van Persie won an FA Cup and a Charity Shield with Arsenal, finishing as a runner-up in the 2005/06 Champions League final. The former Dutch international scored 132 goals in 278 games for the north London club, and although his time at Manchester United was mixed, he did win a Premier League title with the Red Devils.

7. Doug Lishman

Arsenal's Doug Lishman heads at goal in the 1952 FA Cup final against Newcastle United at Wembley. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Born in Birmingham, Doug Lishman was an inside forward who spent eight years at Arsenal between 1946 and 1954.

Lishman helped the Gunners win the First Division title in 1952/53 and was an FA Cup runner-up the previous season. In total, he scored 137 goals in 244 games for the north London club.

6. Ted Drake

Arsenal's Ted Drake runs around the pitch after a game against Bolton Wanderers was called off in 1935. (Image credit: Getty Images)

A powerful centre-forward who played for Arsenal in the 1930s and 1940s, Ted Drake scored 139 goals in 184 games for the Gunners.

Drake helped Arsenal win two First Division titles and an FA Cup and won five caps for England. Later, as Chelsea manager, he led the Blues to their first-ever league title in 1954/55.

5. Jimmy Brain

Arsenal's Jimmy Brain and Cardiff captain Fred Keenor battle for the ball in the 1927 FA Cup final. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Born in Bristol, Jimmy Brain spent eight years at Arsenal between 1923 and 1931, before later turning out for north London rivals Tottenham.

Arsenal's top scorer for four seasons in a row in the 1920s, Brain helped the Gunners win the First Division title in 1930/31. In total, he scored 139 goals in 232 games for the club.

4. John Radford

Chelsea's John Dempsey and Arsenal's John Radford chase after the ball during a match at Highbury in 1971. (Image credit: Getty Images)

A centre-forward or right winger who came through the youth ranks at Arsenal, John Radford was a key player in the Gunners' double-winning side of 1970/71.

Radford, who was capped twice by England, scored 149 goals in 481 appearances for Arsenal and was also part of the team which won the Inter-Cities Fairs Cup in 1969/70.

3. Cliff Bastin

Cliff Bastin of Arsenal in January 1930. (Image credit: Getty Images)

A free-scoring left winger who moved from hometown club Exeter City to Arsenal in 1929, Cliff Bastin played for the Gunners until 1946.

Bastin netted 178 goals in 396 appearances for Arsenal and was the club's all-time top scorer until he was overtaken by Ian Wright and later, by Thierry Henry. An England international who won 21 caps and scored 12 goals, he helped Arsenal win five First Division titles in the 1930s and two FA Cups in a glorious era.

2. Ian Wright

Ian Wright celebrates a goal for Arsenal against Aston Villa in September 1996. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ian Wright joined Arsenal from Crystal Palace in 1991 and the former England striker overtook the longstanding goals record held by Cliff Bastin since 1947.

Wright scored 185 goals in 288 games for the Gunners and helped the north Londoners win a Premier League title, two FA Cups, a League Cup and a European Cup Winners' Cup before leaving for West Ham in 1998.

1. Thierry Henry

Thierry Henry celebrates after scoring for Arsenal against Chelsea in October 2003. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Converted to a centre-forward by Arsène Wenger following his move from Juventus in 1999, Thierry Henry went on to become Arsenal's all-time top scorer.

The French forward netted 226 goals in 370 games before moving to Barcelona in 2007, later adding a couple more in a brief loan spell in 2012. In total, he hit 228 in 377 appearances, helping the Gunners to two Premier League titles (including the Invincible season in 2003/04) and two FA Cups.