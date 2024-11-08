NEW ISSUE! Luis Diaz: kidnap hell to Kop hero PLUS Iraola, McCoist, Houghton, world's best bosses, climbing Kilimanjaro with Bryan Robson and more!

Order the new issue with free delivery here – just select ‘December Issue 372’.

First a message from our editor, James Andrew:

A lot of thought goes into deciding who goes on the cover of FourFourTwo each month, and it’s never a straightforward process. One of the things we strongly consider is the story behind a player. Luis Diaz has had a huge impact on the pitch since he made his move to Anfield in 2022, but off the field he has had quite a remarkable journey too – culminating in the frightening episode a year ago when his father was kidnapped in Colombia.

In this issue, we also chat to Bournemouth gaffer Andoni Iraola about life on the south coast and being one of four Basque managers in the Premier League this season. Ever wondered what it would be like to climb the tallest mountain in Africa? We go to the top of Mount Kilimanjaro with Manchester United’s Captain Marvel, Bryan Robson. In addition to that, the ever popular Ally McCoist chats to FFT about his passion for all things Scottish football.

Elsewhere, you may notice that the magazine looks a little different. We’ve had a bit of a redesign and one of the key things we’ve done, after listening to your feedback, is to make the text size slightly bigger, as well as introducing some new features. Enjoy the new look.

James

Luis Diaz: Kidnap hell to Kop hero

FourFourTwo Issue 372: Luis Diaz (Image credit: Future)

The winger’s journey has taken him from humble origins in Colombia to stardom at Liverpool. A year since his father’s kidnapping, he’s been reinvigorated under new manager Arne Slot.

Dancing on the streets of TNS

FourFourTwo Issue 372: The New Saints (Image credit: Future)

Wrexham dominate most of the Welsh football headlines these days, but it’s TNS who’ve been making history in the Conference League – FFT headed to Shrewsbury to see them record a shock ‘home’ win over Astana.

Best managers in the world

FourFourTwo Issue 372: Best managers in the world (Image credit: Future)

FFT rates the 30 greatest gaffers roaming Planet Football right now, from Dracula lookalikes and curse conquerors to the master of the dark arts.

Andoni Iraola: Basque brains

FourFourTwo Issue 372: Andoni Iraola (Image credit: Future)

The Spaniard was a left-field choice to become Bournemouth manager in June 2023. The noir fiction fan and Marcelo Bielsa disciple tells FFT why falling for Dorset helped to defy a slow start and break records on the south coast.

Bryan Robson climbs Kilimanjaro

FourFourTwo Issue 372: Bryan Robson (Image credit: Future)

Captain Marvel can still move mountains – FFT teamed up with the former Manchester United midfielder to scale Africa’s highest peak in aid of impoverished children.

Ally McCoist’s Scottish tales

FourFourTwo Issue 372: Ally McCoist (Image credit: Future)

The much-loved goal-getter recounts his strangest stories, featuring Graeme Souness punch-ups, broken sofas, Duncan Ferguson’s errant pigeon and, of course, Gazza…

Saint-Etienne: Stuck in the past?

FourFourTwo Issue 372: Saint-Etienne (Image credit: Future)

Less than two years ago, ASSE were at real risk of relegation to the third tier – unthinkable for a club who were the finest in France during the 1960s and ’70s. Now Les Verts are back in the big time after last term’s Ligue 2 play-off success. Oh, and they’re also billionaires...

Steph Houghton answers YOUR questions

FourFourTwo Issue 372: You Ask The Questions (Image credit: Future)

The Lionesses legend looks back on a long and successful career including Olympic fame, Princess Anne’s faux pas and a surprise phone call from David Beckham.

Tactically speaking

FourFourTwo Issue 372: Tactics (Image credit: Future)

Subbuteo supremo Adam Clery returns with more pearls of wisdom about why Thomas Tuchel is the perfect fit for the England job, how Liverpool have changed under new manager Arne Slot and what makes Cole Palmer an absolute genius on a football pitch.

Around the grounds in the EFL, non-league and Scotland

FourFourTwo Issue 372: Around the Grounds (Image credit: Future)

Sunderland’s unheralded summer coaching arrival, Regis Le Bris, is the toast of Wearside, as the French workaholic has taken the Championship’s youngest squad to the summit.

Kettering’s brewing: Three former Premier League players are plying their trade with the seventh-tier Poppies, but their owner assures us sustainability over celebrity is the aim.

In Best & Worst, lifelong Gillingham fan and ME7 podcast host Owen Stanley remembers wonder volleys, Christmas miracles and Celebrity Big Brother.

…and in the blue corner: Ex-Leicester defender Danny Simpson swapped the football pitch for the boxing ring, and is relishing his next fight.

Aberdeen’s new messiah? After a disappointing few years, the Dons started 2024/25 in electric form – 40 seasons on from their last title win…

The Mixer

FourFourTwo Issue 372: The Mixer (Image credit: Future)

Our selection of football’s nifty stuff champions Bellingham’s bespoke boots, a stainless steel Norwich strip, Dulwich Hamlet bus scarves and Corinthians’ classy tribute to Ayrton Senna.

Upfront

FourFourTwo Issue 372: Upfront (Image credit: Future)

Ex-Arsenal and Spurs midfielder David Bentley names the games that changed his life, and columnist Jules Breach opines on the appointment of Thomas Tuchel as England manager.

Take on our quiz concerning legends, loan spells and lighthouses, then read Maximo Park frontman and Middlesbrough fan Paul Smith reminisce about Bernie Slaven, a Rochemback rocket and meeting Gareth Southgate at Colin Cooper’s birthday bash in My Football.

Two of the FFT team also debate whether the new Club World Cup next summer will be worth watching, of if too much football is actually a thing and the players need a break.

In the Players Lounge this month…

FourFourTwo Issue 372: Players Lounge (Image credit: Future)

Chelsea favourite Carlo Cudicini reveals that Sven-Goran Eriksson once approached him about playing for England, Steven Taylor opens up about earning Sir Bobby Robson’s trust at Newcastle and his new life in the Middle East, while ex-Wales striker Robert Earnshaw recalls growing up in Africa, humilation at Derby and dodging missiles at Maccabi Tel Aviv.

Perfect XI

FourFourTwo Issue 372: Perfect XI (Image credit: Future)

Former winger Theo Walcott compiles a collection of favourite team-mates from his Arsenal and England days.