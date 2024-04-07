Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta warned about weakness by former favourite in Brighton win

By Ben Hayward
published

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has one weakness to address, according to analysis from former Gunners icon in their win at Brighton

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta during the Gunners' 1-0 loss at Newcastle in November 2023.
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has been warned about one possible weakness in his side's armoury by a former favourite – despite the Gunners' big win at Brighton on Saturday evening.

Goals from Bukayo Saka, Kai Havertz and Leandro Trossard gave Arsenal an ultimately comfortable 3-0 win at the Amex, but the Seagulls caused some problems for the Gunners in the first half.

