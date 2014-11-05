Warnock fined over ref rant after Chelsea loss

Palace boss Warnock was left incensed by the performance of official Craig Pawson during the Premier League clash at Selhurst Park last month, a game in which both sides were reduced to 10 men in the first half.

Damien Delaney was sent off for the home side after collecting two bookings, with Warnock claiming that Chelsea players had "influenced" Pawson's decision making during the game.

The Football Association (FA) has taken a dim view of Warnock's media outburst, fining the 65-year-old and warning him on his future conduct.

An FA statement issued on Wednesday read: "Following an Independent Regulatory Commission hearing today [Wednesday 5 November 2014], Crystal Palace manager Neil Warnock has been find £9,000 for misconduct in relation to post-match media comments.

"Warnock was charged following media comments he made after the game against Chelsea on 18 October 2014 which The FA alleged implied the match referee was motivated by bias; and/or brought the game into disrepute.

"The charge, which Warnock denied at a personal hearing, was found proven and he was also warned as to his future conduct."