WATCH: Roma celebrate stunning Champions League comeback against Barca

For the first time since 1983-84, Roma moved through to the Champions League semi-finals.

It was not something many expected, particularly outside of the Italian capital, following Barcelona's 4-1 first-leg victory at Camp Nou last week.

But Lionel Messi and the unbeaten LaLiga leaders were blown away by Roma – the unfancied Italian hosts stunning Barca 3-0 on Tuesday to complete an unlikely victory on away goals.

The improbable triumph sparked wild scenes at Stadio Olimpico, where Roma's dressing room was rocking thanks to Edin Dzeko, Daniele De Rossi and Kostas Manolas in one of the greatest comebacks in European history.