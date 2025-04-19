‘A game like beating Barcelona 4-0 might not happen again, so it lasts forever. It’s one of the greatest comebacks in history – the fans believed in us for every second’: Liverpool cult hero recalls historic 2019 Champions League win

Liverpool completed one of the greatest comebacks in the history of the Champions League in 2019, and one Reds player from that period believes it might be a unique achievement.

Heading into the second-leg 3-0 down against Barcelona in the semi-finals, Liverpool weren't given a chance of reaching the final in Madrid. They were also missing Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino, meaning Divock Origi and Xherdan Shaqiri had to step into the starting XI. For the latter, the comeback is right up there in the history of football.

An early goal from Origi gave the Reds more belief that a comeback was possible, though, with two-quick fire finishes from Gini Wijnaldum at the start of the second half levelling the tie up. Everyone knows what happened next, with Trent Alexander-Arnold's corner to Origi setting off pandemonium inside Anfield.

Liverpool comeback against Barcelona hailed as 'the greatest ever'

"I think that was one of the best nights ever for the club," Shaqiri exclusively tells FourFourTwo. "It’s one of the greatest comebacks in football history. It was amazing to be involved in that – how we turned it around against one of the best teams in the world.

"A game like that might not happen again, so it lasts forever. People were so emotional afterwards; they were crying. The fans believed in us for every second of that game. That’s why we were successful: because everybody believed. And we did it.

"I was disappointed not to play in the final, but we won the Champions League and everybody was happy. We couldn’t have won it without that semi-final. The whole team, the whole club, wins the Champions League – not just 11 players. I’m very proud to have been part of it."

A season later, Shaqiri was lifting the Premier League title on the Kop, though the moment was a bittersweet one as fans weren't allowed inside the stadium to bask in the glory.

"It was fantastic to finally win the Premier League after such a long time," the Swiss forward adds. "People will always recognise you for that – that’s what makes the club so special. We had a very good team, with Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mo Salah. Finishing ahead of Manchester City was a big challenge for us, as they were very good and always on top.

"But it was a big blow that we couldn’t celebrate with the fans because of COVID. After waiting 30 years, you can imagine how they were feeling to have won the title again."

Lifting those two trophies in his three-year spell ensures Shaqiri's time at Liverpool certainly stands out in his career, with the 33-year-old still holding a special affinity to the Reds.

"It was a special three years," Shaqiri says. "I’ll never forget what we achieved as a team, and I grew as a player and as a person. I am always in touch with the club. Jurgen Klopp was a very good motivator and coach. And after we had won the Champions League, it was crazy – there were more than half a million people on the streets of Liverpool. Incredible."