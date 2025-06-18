Manchester United report: Marcus Rashford transfer decision made, following 'repeat messages'

Rashford has made his mind up on his future

Marcus Rashford is leaving Manchester United for good this summer, with a decision made over his preferred destination.

The England international has been on United's books for 20 years, joining in 2005 as a seven-year-old, but left in January to join Aston Villa on loan until the end of the season, where he made 17 appearances.

But having been exiled by Ruben Amorim, it appears that there is no way back for Rashford, who is still looking to force a way into Thomas Tuchel's 2026 World Cup squad.

Marcus Rashford decision reached, with permanent Manchester United exit on the cards

(Image credit: Alamy)

Rashford impressed at Villa last season, displacing Ollie Watkins as Unai Emery's first-choice striker for the Champions League quarter-final tie against Paris Saint-Germain, in which the Villans were eventually eliminated.

With the Midlands side struggling with Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR) concerns and Amorim having made it clear that he wants fresh impetus in attack, with the signing of Matheus Cunha and the pursuit of Bryan Mbeumo, Rashford's options appear to be elsewhere.

Ruben Amorim doesn't want Rashford back (Image credit: Getty Images)

Spanish title Marca reports that Rashford remains determined to sign for Barcelona this summer and has sent “repeat messages” to those close to him about the desire for a move to Catalonia.

It is even suggested that the 27-year-old is willing to make significant sacrifices over wages and playing time in order to secure the move, with Capology estimating him to be earning a base wage of £225,000-a-week.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

FourFourTwo understands, however, that the move is complicated by Barça's own plans: Nico Williams and Luis Diaz are higher on the priority list than Rashford, though cost is an issue in both of those potential transfers.

Rashford may well be a cost-effective fallback option for Blaugrana chief Hansi Flick, with Sport reporting via Sport Witness that the attacker will leave United for £34 million.

Rashford wants to play for Hansi Flick (Image credit: Getty Images)

This is significantly cheaper than the proposed £58m release clause on Williams and £72m asking price that Liverpool have set for Diaz.

Transfermarkt values Rashford at €50m.