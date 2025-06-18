Liverpool report: Darwin Nunez and Federico Chiesa have agreed to double-exit, ahead of forward signing

Liverpool aren’t prone to half-measures when it comes to strengthening for the new season and it seems they could be preparing to double down on big sales to make it happen.

The Premier League champions Liverpool have many attributes that make them a solid bet to defend their title but a reliable, high-scoring central striker is not one of them.

That’s not necessarily a problem. With goal contributions coming from elsewhere, a centre-forward with other skills can be just as important as one who scores regularly. But it certainly doesn’t do any harm to add goals to any team.

Two out and one in for Liverpool, with Darwin Nunez and Federico Chiesa agreeing to leave

Liverpool forward Federico Chiesa (Image credit: Getty Images)

Liverpool have moved quickly to arm manager Arne Slot for the tricky title tilt in 2025-26. Jeremie Frimpong has already been confirmed and announced, with Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez and Bayer Leverkusen attacking midfielder Florian Wirtz surely not far behind.

The high-profile departure of Trent Alexander-Arnold could be just the start when it comes to outgoings. Andy Robertson might be allowed to move on to make way for Kerkez and midfielder Harvey Elliott has been linked with a transfer away from Anfield too.

Arne Slot's Liverpool team will look different next season (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to reports in Italy, attacking duo Darwin Nunez and Federico Chiesa might also be on their way out.

Ruleta Sport journalist Gerardo Fasano claims via Area Napoli, that both forwards have provisionally agreed to join Kevin De Bruyne at Napoli from next season.

The Serie A champions already have Romelu Lukaku spearheading their front line but midfielder Scott McTominay was their second-highest goalscorer in 2024/25 and head coach Antonio Conte is said to be eager to add some firepower of his own.

He’ll have to work some magic if Nunez and Chiesa are the answer. Nunez started just eight Premier League fixtures last season, scoring five times in 30 total league appearances, while Chiesa’s injury problems appear to have suffocated his Anfield career before it got started.

Wantaway Napoli striker Victor Osimhen is a target for Liverpool (Image credit: Ahmad Mora/Getty Images)

The final fleshy piece of this potential transfer transaction, which is also naturally affected by fees and the respective wage demands of the players in question, is exiled Napoli striker Victor Osimhen.

The Nigerian frontman spent last season banging in the goals for Turkish champions Galatasaray and there’s little appetite on the part of either Osimhen or Napoli to reunite on Italy’s western coast.

“Chiesa and Nunez have already said yes to Napoli,” reports Fasano. “What is missing to conclude the deal? Victor Osimhen’s yes has not yet been given.”

Osimhen’s services are in demand all over Europe after another fine season in front of goal in a successful team.

This is a three-way deal that might need some work if the Merseyside club are to get their man but it appears the pieces going the other way could be poised to make the move.