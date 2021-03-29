Watch: Shalulile's brace gives Namibia win over Guinea

Mamelodi Sundowns forward Peter Shalulile bagged a brace to help Namibia beat Guinea 2-1 in their final Africa Cup of Nations Group A qualifiers on Sunday.

Guinea took the lead against the run of play in the 17th minutes through Mamadou Kane's after some enterprising play down the right for the visitors.

The Brave Warriors then levelled matters in stoppage time when Deon Hotto raced down the left wing and sent in a cross that Shalulile headed home from 17 metres out.

Shalulile put the game to bed in the 77th minute when he bagged his second goal of the match after he poked home a loose ball from inside a crowded box to earn his side a 2-1 win over Guinea.

WATCH: Peter Shalulile bags a brace for Namibia