Golden Boot race: Will West Ham star clinch the award on the last day of the season?

Shekiera Martinez has been impressive for the Hammers

The Golden Boot race is one of the last things to be decided in the Women's Super League season and everything could change on the last day of the campaign.

The winners have already been decided with Chelsea claiming a sixth consecutive title and the relegation has also been sealed with Crystal Palace going down.

But the Golden Boot is still up for grabs with Arsenal's Alessia Russo currently sitting in top spot.

Golden Boot: Who could win it?

West Ham sit in seventh (Image credit: Getty Images)

Manchester City's Bunny Shaw held top spot for the majority of the season but Russo has climbed the table to be in pole position.

Russo has scored 12 goals and made two assists this season. Shaw also has 12 goals to her name but Russo leads her because she has one more assist than the City star.

Alessia Russo has been key for Arsenal (Image credit: Getty Images)

Shaw has been injured for a lot of the second half of the season and is unlikely to play a part against Crystal Palace this weekend.

However, if she does she could definitely reclaim top spot.

But all eyes will be on the West Ham's game against Leicester City.

Forward Shekiera Martinez may have only been playing for the Hammers since January but she is capable of taking the gong. In FourFourTwo's opinion, if West Ham had not loaned her at the start of the season she would be miles ahead in the Golden Boot race.

The Golden Boot race is going down to the final day (Image credit: Getty Images)

Martinez has scored 10 goals in 11 games, including four scores against Palace earlier this season.

The star would have to score a hat-trick against Leicester and for Russo and Shaw not to score any as she currently does not have any assists to her name.

To catch up with the league's top scorers in such a short space of time has been an impressive feat. She has been the shining light in the Hammers' impressive second half to the season.

At one point this campaign they were in the relegation fight. Now they have a chance to finish the season in sixth.

West Ham are currently seventh but if they beat Leicester and Liverpool draw or lose to Chelsea they will leapfrog them in the table.